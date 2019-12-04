Immuneering to Present at the 12th International Conference on Cachexia, Sarcopenia & Muscle Wasting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering today announced the company's participation in the 12th International Conference on Cachexia, Sarcopenia & Muscle Wasting taking place in Berlin, Dec. 6-8, 2019.



The company's co-founder and chief executive officer, Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., MBA, will present an invited talk titled, "Data-driven identification and optimization of new medicines for cancer cachexia," on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.

Details regarding the company's presentation are as follows:

Event: 12th International Conference on Cachexia, Sarcopenia & Muscle Wasting

Date: Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019

Time: 3 p.m. Central European Time

Venue: Hotel Maritim proArte Berlin

