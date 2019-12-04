Market Overview

Immuneering to Present at the 12th International Conference on Cachexia, Sarcopenia & Muscle Wasting

Globe Newswire  
December 04, 2019 12:35pm   Comments
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering today announced the company's participation in the 12th International Conference on Cachexia, Sarcopenia & Muscle Wasting taking place in Berlin, Dec. 6-8, 2019.

The company's co-founder and chief executive officer, Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., MBA, will present an invited talk titled, "Data-driven identification and optimization of new medicines for cancer cachexia," on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.

Details regarding the company's presentation are as follows:

Event: 12th International Conference on Cachexia, Sarcopenia & Muscle Wasting
Date: Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
Time: 3 p.m. Central European Time
Venue: Hotel Maritim proArte Berlin

About Immuneering
Immuneering provides world-class computational biology services to leading pharma and biotech companies while advancing its own pipeline with an initial focus on medicines for patients with cancer. For more than a decade, Immuneering has established itself as a recognized leader in bioinformatics, with an extensive track record of successful partnerships, peer-reviewed publications and patent filings. Immuneering's pipeline is driven by proprietary technologies the company developed and validated to systematically identify a steady stream of unique "targets" (proteins that can be modulated to attenuate disease) and "hits" (chemical structures that modulate targets, forming the basis of new medicines). These targets and hits are unlikely to be found by traditional drug discovery methods. To date, Immuneering's technologies have proven to be exceptionally rapid and capital-efficient in creating a pipeline of innovative medicines, which the company plans to pursue in clinical development. 

Corporate Contact:
Rebecca Kusko, Ph.D.
Immuneering Corporation
617-500-8080
rkusko@immuneering.com

Media Contact:
Meredith Sosulski, Ph.D.
LifeSci Public Relations
929-469-3851
msosulski@lifescipublicrelations.com

 

