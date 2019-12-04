Oliver Seidler of PropertyForce Accepted Into Forbes Real Estate Council

Hallandale Beach, Fla., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oliver Seidler, founder and CEO of PropertyForce, has been accepted into Forbes Real Estate Council, an exclusive, invitation-only community for executives in the real estate industry.

A review committee vetted and selected Oliver to join the council based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting the real estate industry, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Oliver into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Real Estate Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Oliver will work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts. Additionally, Oliver will have access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him enhance his professional influence.

"I am excited to have been accepted into the Forbes Real Estate Council," said Seidler. "This is a tremendous opportunity to connect with other leaders in the real estate industry, and a premier platform to share insights and thought pieces that will cement PropertyForce's role as one of the top real estate companies in the country."

Oliver founded PropertyForce in 2006 and has since created a streamlined system that provides everyone with real estate investment opportunities, as well as a platform for those interested in working in wholesale real estate to learn and grow within the industry.

For more information about Oliver Seidler or PropertyForce, please contact Rafael Brazon-Di Fatta at (954) 807-9037 or via e-mail at rbrazon@propertyforce.com.





###





About PropertyForce

PropertyForce is a real estate investment firm with headquarters in Hallandale Beach, Fla., focused on simplifying and reinventing the process of real estate investing. Founded in 2006, PropertyForce has been committed to supporting investors in their search for their ideal properties while providing a competitive environment for our team to thrive and succeed. Our system allows us to streamline the entire process, delivering exclusive real estate investment properties to meet unique and individual needs.



About Forbes Real Estate Council

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.



For more information about Forbes Real Estate Business Council, visit forbesrealestatecouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

Attachment

Rafael Brazon-Di Fatta PropertyForce 9548079037 rbrazon@propertyforce.com