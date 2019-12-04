i3 Verticals to Participate in the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) announced today that its management will participate in the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference to be held December 9 - 11, 2019, in New York.



The Company also announced that a live webcast of the presentation, as well as accompanying slides, will be available on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, beginning at 11:55 a.m. Eastern time. To listen to the presentation live via webcast, participants should visit the "Investors" section of the Company's website, www.i3verticals.com , and go to the "Events & Presentations" page approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation. The online replay will be available on this page of the Company's website beginning shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 30 days.

About i3 Verticals

Helping drive the convergence of software and payments, i3 Verticals delivers integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses ("SMBs") and other organizations in strategic vertical markets, such as education, non-profit, the public sector, property management, and healthcare and to the business-to-business payments market. With a broad suite of payment and software solutions that address the specific needs of its clients in each strategic vertical market, i3 Verticals processed approximately $13.1 billion in total payment volume for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019.