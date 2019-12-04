Oakland Raiders Johnathan Hankins Returns to Host Another Holiday Luncheon for Veterans

Oakland, CA, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnathan Hankins is returning for the second year to support Swords to Plowshares' Annual Holiday Luncheon for homeless and at-risk Oakland veterans. Swords to Plowshares' holiday event provides 100 FREE holiday meals to homeless and low-income veterans in the East Bay. Each veteran also receives a backpack filled with needed supplies. The event is an opportunity to share warm holiday cheer with all its veteran guests.

"We are thrilled to have Johnathan back for our Annual Holiday Luncheon serving homeless and low-income veterans in the East Bay," said Swords to Plowshares' Executive Director Michael Blecker. "We truly appreciate their commitment to the organization and their support for veterans in need during the holidays."

The Hankins family greatly values giving back to struggling veterans. It has become a mission of theirs to collaborate with deserving organizations like Swords to Plowshares to ensure that, especially during the holidays, veterans in their community have a place to go to receive a hot meal and gratitude for their service.

When:

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Where:

Swords to Plowshares Oakland Service Center

2719 Telegraph Avenue

Oakland, California 94612

VISUALS: Johnathan Hankins will be available for interviews after the event. Corporate volunteers from CarMax and Bank of America will also be present to ensure the amazing event is filled with cheer and smiling faces serving a delicious holiday meal.

Media must RSVP for this event. Please email Swords to Plowshares' Assistant Director of Communications Kevin C. Miller to confirm attendance at kevin.miller@stp-sf.org

