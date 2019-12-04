Market Overview

Devon Energy Announces First-Quarter 2020 Cash Dividend for Common Stockholders

Globe Newswire  
December 04, 2019 9:21am   Comments
OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Devon's common stock for the first quarter of 2020. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2020, at a rate of $0.09 per share based on a record date of March 13, 2020.

About Devon Energy
Devon Energy is a leading independent energy company engaged in finding and producing oil and natural gas. Based in Oklahoma City and included in the S&P 500, Devon operates in several of the most prolific oil and natural gas plays in the U.S. with an emphasis on achieving strong corporate-level returns and capital-efficient cash-flow growth. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.

Investor Contacts
Scott Coody, 405-552-4735
Chris Carr, 405-228-2496

Media Contact
John Porretto, 405-228-7506

