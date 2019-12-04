Market Overview

Alector to Host R&D Day on December 13, 2019

Globe Newswire  
December 04, 2019 9:15am   Comments
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today announced that it will host an R&D Day for analysts and investors on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET in New York City.

The event agenda will include a discussion of the Company's therapeutic approach to neurodegeneration and Alector's pipeline of novel, genetically validated therapeutics including: Phase 1b data for AL001 for frontotemporal dementia; Phase 1 data for AL002 for Alzheimer's disease; a Phase 1 study update on AL003 for Alzheimer's disease; and, an introduction to a new product candidate from the Company's discovery platform, AL014.

The program will also feature presentations from leading key opinion leaders focused on the human genetics of neurodegeneration, including:

  • Mario Masellis, MSc (Pharm), M.D., Ph.D., FRCPC
    Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, Institute of Medical Sciences
    Co-director, Cognitive Neurology Research Unit, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre
  • Elizabeth M. Bradshaw, Ph.D.
    Adler Assistant Professor of Neurology, the Taub Institute for Research on Alzheimer's Disease and the Aging Brain and the Institute for Genomic Medicine, Colombia University
  • Carlos Cruchaga, Ph.D.
    Professor of Psychiatry and Neurology, Director of NeuroGenomics and Informatics Washington University in St. Louis

A live webcast of the event will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page within the Investors section of the Alector website at http://investors.alector.com. A replay will be available on the Alector website for 90 days following the event. For further information, please contact alector@argotpartners.com

About Alector
Alector is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. Alector is developing a broad portfolio of programs designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain's immune system and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. The Company's product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit www.alector.com.

Contacts
Investors:
Alector, Inc.
ir@alector.com

Media:
1AB
Dan Budwick, 973-271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com

