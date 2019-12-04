Alector to Host R&D Day on December 13, 2019

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today announced that it will host an R&D Day for analysts and investors on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET in New York City.



The event agenda will include a discussion of the Company's therapeutic approach to neurodegeneration and Alector's pipeline of novel, genetically validated therapeutics including: Phase 1b data for AL001 for frontotemporal dementia; Phase 1 data for AL002 for Alzheimer's disease; a Phase 1 study update on AL003 for Alzheimer's disease; and, an introduction to a new product candidate from the Company's discovery platform, AL014.

The program will also feature presentations from leading key opinion leaders focused on the human genetics of neurodegeneration, including:

Mario Masellis, MSc (Pharm), M.D., Ph.D., FRCPC

Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, Institute of Medical Sciences

Co-director, Cognitive Neurology Research Unit, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

Elizabeth M. Bradshaw, Ph.D.

Adler Assistant Professor of Neurology, the Taub Institute for Research on Alzheimer's Disease and the Aging Brain and the Institute for Genomic Medicine, Colombia University

Carlos Cruchaga, Ph.D.

Professor of Psychiatry and Neurology, Director of NeuroGenomics and Informatics Washington University in St. Louis



