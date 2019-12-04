Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cerence to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
December 04, 2019 8:00am   Comments
Share:

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that it will be participating in the following investor conferences during the month of December:

2019 Raymond James Technology Investor Conference
Date: December 10, 2019
Location: New York, NY
Presentation time: 9:35am ET / 12:35pm PT
Presenter: Mark Gallenberger, Cerence's Chief Financial Officer

2019 Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
Date: December 12, 2019
Location: San Francisco, CA
Presentation time: 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT
Presenter: Sanjay Dhawan, Cerence's Chief Executive Officer

A live webcast and replay of the events will be available on the Cerence Investor Relations website at https://investors.cerence.com.

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the automotive world. Our expertise is sophisticated AI, natural language understanding, voice biometrics, gesture and gaze technology and augmented reality. As an innovation partner to the world's leading automakers, we're helping transform how a car feels, responds and learns. This track record is built on 20 years of knowledge and almost 300 million cars. Whether it's connected cars, autonomous driving or e-vehicles, we're mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Contact Information
Rich Yerganian
Cerence Inc.
Tel: (617) 987-4799
Email: richard.yerganian@cerence.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo