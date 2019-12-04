Cerence to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that it will be participating in the following investor conferences during the month of December:



2019 Raymond James Technology Investor Conference

Date: December 10, 2019

Location: New York, NY

Presentation time: 9:35am ET / 12:35pm PT

Presenter: Mark Gallenberger, Cerence's Chief Financial Officer

2019 Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Date: December 12, 2019

Location: San Francisco, CA

Presentation time: 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT

Presenter: Sanjay Dhawan, Cerence's Chief Executive Officer

A live webcast and replay of the events will be available on the Cerence Investor Relations website at https://investors.cerence.com .

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the automotive world. Our expertise is sophisticated AI, natural language understanding, voice biometrics, gesture and gaze technology and augmented reality. As an innovation partner to the world's leading automakers, we're helping transform how a car feels, responds and learns. This track record is built on 20 years of knowledge and almost 300 million cars. Whether it's connected cars, autonomous driving or e-vehicles, we're mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com .