BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Ben Samaroo as Regulatory Consultant and Advisor to Netcoins Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE:BIGG, OTCQB:BBKCF, WKN: A2PS9W)), owner of Netcoins Inc. ("Netcoins")(Netcoins.app), today announced that Mr. Ben Samaroo has joined Netcoins as its Regulatory Consultant and Advisor.



Mr. Samaroo will work directly with Mr. Demeter, Netcoins' President, and legal counsel on the ongoing application(s) and processes to become one of the first regulated crypto brokerages and/or exchanges in Canada.

Mr. Samaroo is an executive and regulatory consultant with broad experience in managing corporate finance, risk and compliance on behalf of Fintech companies. He previously served as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer for First Coin Capital, a Vancouver-based company which was acquired by Galaxy Digital in July 2018 in connection with its public listing and $305 million capital raise. Mr. Samaroo has also served in various capacities for investment funds and exchanges, and has been involved in several CSA Regulatory Sandbox applications and registrations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ben to the Netcoins team. His regulatory and compliance experience will be instrumental in helping Netcoins take a leadership position among regulated platforms. We believe regulation is a critical step towards investor protection and the evolution and mainstream adoption of crypto in Canada," said Mitchell Demeter, President of Netcoins.

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io) and Netcoins (gonetcoins.com).

Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIG) has developed a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUE™, enabling Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators and Government Agencies to visually track, trace and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified®, offers a "risk score" for cryptocurrencies, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and enables crypto transactions via retail locations globally, a self-serve crypto brokerage portal and an Over-The-Counter (OTC) trading desk.

For more information and to register to BIGG's mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com .

