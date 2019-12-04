Kenna Security Names Terry Murphy as Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenna Security , the enterprise leader in risk-based vulnerability management, named Terry Murphy as Chief Financial Officer. Murphy is an accomplished finance leader who has served as a CFO for the past 17 years with his most recent post in the cybersecurity industry. He has raised over $3 billion in equity and debt in both private and public marketplaces over the course of his career.



"Terry is an impressive business leader who has direct experience in leading SaaS companies to scale," said Karim Toubba, Chief Executive Officer of Kenna Security. "His ability to bridge the gap between finance and operations to encourage efficient growth will prove crucial as an increasing number of enterprises realize the benefits of our unique risk-based vulnerability management solutions."

Murphy will be responsible for all aspects of finance, legal, and business operations. He will play an important role in maturing the company's financial and operational initiatives to efficiently support Kenna Security's aggressive growth. His hiring builds on recent momentum created by Kenna Security's successful capital raise of $48 million earlier this year .

Most recently, Murphy was CFO of WhiteHat Security, where he partnered with the leadership team to rapidly grow Annual Contract Value bookings and implement geography-based strategies that drove profitability. He also led WhiteHat, Luminate, and GoBeam through successful acquisitions and has prepared other companies for IPOs.

About Kenna Security

Kenna Security is the enterprise leader in risk-based vulnerability management. The Kenna Security Platform enables organizations to work cross-functionally to determine and remediate cyber risks. It leverages machine learning and data science to track and predict real-world exploitations, empowering security teams to focus on what matters most. Headquartered in San Francisco, Kenna serves nearly every major vertical and counts AT&T, CVS, KPMG, and many Fortune 100 companies among its customers.

