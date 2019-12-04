HEXO Corp to release first quarter 2020 financial results and host investor conference call

GATINEAU, Quebec, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp ("HEXO" or the "Company") (TSX:HEXO, NYSE:HEXO) plans to release its complete financial results for the quarter ended October 31, 2019 on Monday, December 16, 2019, before markets open, as well as host a webcast for investors and analysts at 8:30 a.m. EST that same day.



Webcast Details

Date: December 16, 2019

Time: 8:30 a.m. EST

Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2145409/A436DA4482DF5575CFB986B3CD309BB2

Replay information: A replay of the call will be accessible by telephone until 11:59 a.m. EST on December 23, 2019.

Toll Free Dial-In Number: 1-888-390-0541.

Replay Password: 157917#

For previous quarterly results and recent press releases, see hexocorp.com.

About HEXO Corp

HEXO Corp is an award-winning consumer packaged goods cannabis company that creates and distributes innovative products to serve the global cannabis market. Through its hub and spoke business strategy, HEXO Corp is partnering with Fortune 500 companies, bringing its brand value, cannabinoid isolation technology, licensed infrastructure and regulatory expertise to established companies, leveraging their distribution networks and capacity. As one of the largest licensed cannabis companies in Canada, HEXO Corp operates facilities in Ontario and Quebec. The Company is also expanding internationally and has a foothold in Greece to establish a Eurozone processing, production and distribution centre. The Company serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. For more information please visit hexocorp.com.

