Harley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Dividend

Globe Newswire  
December 03, 2019 5:44pm   Comments
Milwaukee, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.375 per share for the fourth quarter of 2019. The dividend is payable December 27, 2019 to the shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of December 16, 2019. 

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

Media Contact: Jenni Coats (414) 343-8199
Financial Contact: Shannon Burns (414) 343-8002


### (HOG-F)

