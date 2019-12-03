Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference

BURNABY, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Simon Pimstone, Xenon's Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 3:00 pm Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast will be available on the investors section of Xenon's website at www.xenon-pharma.com and will be posted for replay following the event.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com .

"Xenon" and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.