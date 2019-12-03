Registration Now Open for Content Marketing World 2020

CLEVELAND, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether you've joined us over the last nine years or you're just starting your content marketing journey, we want to see you at the 2020 Content Marketing World Conference and Expo. Join us for our 10-year anniversary celebration of the largest content marketing event on the planet. Registration is now open for #CMWorld 2020 which returns to Cleveland, Ohio October 13-16, 2020.



Beat the rush and take advantage of our lowest prices by registering today: http://cmi.media/cmworld2020announcement

Sure, there are all kinds of content, marketing, and content marketing events out there to choose from these days. But only Content Marketing World has been on the leading edge of the content marketing industry for the last decade. Every year we bring the pioneering practitioners, brand change-makers and over 4,000 attendees from more than 50 countries together for an amazing four days of intensive learning, networking, and fun.

Here's what you can expect:

More than 250 sessions, workshops, and industry forums to choose from, no matter if you're a beginner, an advanced practitioner, or somewhere in between.

20+ concurrent tracks covering strategy, content creation, influencer marketing, measurement, social media, video, analytics, email, sales, demand generation and much, much more.

Over 200 speakers from some of the most successful brands. Previous speakers have come from leading brands including Kellogg, Pura Vida Bracelets, SAP, Babbel, Aon, MGM, EY, True Food TV, Washington Post and more.

Brands that attend CMWorld include Tyson, Nestle, TripAdvisor, Lockheed Martin, Walmart, Dell, Microsoft, Volvo, Smithsonian, L'Oreal, Land O'Lakes, Eat'n Park, Chevron, Capital One, Barilla, Ace Hardware, AAA and more.

Intimate networking opportunities with not only speakers but other attendees who are in your shoes, sharing the same struggles and triumphs.

Don't just take our word for it. Here's what attendees have to say:

"It's the only conference I know of that unites all the content marketing experts."

"You're surrounded by people who understand you and empathize with the things you are going through."

"It's a learning environment that I'm fit for. It's not mundane. Everyone's upbeat."

"Whether it's new, or intermediate or really detailed on how to get your content marketing done right, the show really covers the wide gamut of information."

"The sessions are really hands-on."

Still need convincing? See for yourself by watching this video: https://youtu.be/geArhH1x85o

If you're a marketer, strategist, PR pro, social media manager, digital expert, or sales pro, and you want to elevate your content marketing game and drive new revenue for your business, then don't miss out on #CMWorld 2020.

Register today to secure THE best rates for CMWorld 2019 until December 31, 2019. If you have funds remaining in your 2019 marketing budget, use it for your CMWorld registration! Bring your entire team and get a great discount. (The more people you bring - the bigger the discount!)

Learn more about speakers and agenda here: http://www.contentmarketingworld.com/

