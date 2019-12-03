Pacific Green Technologies expands further in Asia

DOVER, Del., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (PGTK or the "Company") (OTCQB:PGTK), owner of the ENVI-Marine™ and ENVI-Clean™ Exhaust Gas Scrubbing Systems, today announced that Steven Matthew has been appointed Sales Director of its new Asia office located in Hong Kong. Steven will be focusing on marine technology and other areas of environmental technologies and will oversee the growth of the Asian business.



Steven is a marine engineer, lawyer and commercial executive, experienced in the shipping and marine environmental fields. He's been active in and around the marine and environmental technology sectors for nearly 30 years, working for companies such as Shell, Holman Fenwick Willan, Hyde Marine and ASP Ship Management.

Scott Poulter, Pacific Green Technologies' CEO said, "Steven is a fantastic addition to the team, as we expand our business throughout Asia in marine tech and other environmental technologies. We have found someone like-minded, as evidenced by Steven's great work with environmental issues, such as his involvement in A Plastic Ocean Foundation, a charitable organization, registered in Hong Kong, dedicated to stopping plastic pollution. Furthermore his experience in many areas of the marine environmental business makes him the perfect person to launch our Hong Kong office."

Most recently Steven has led the development of companies in Asia that have devised technologies to combat the spread of marine invasive aquatic species in ships ballast water and has also worked with companies such as Bio-UV Group which are focused on clean water.



Steven said, "As a long term resident of Hong Kong, I am really looking forward to expanding the group's presence where I will initially lead as Sales Director for both marine scrubber technologies and PGT's other environmental technologies. These are very exciting times to be part of a fast-growing environmental tech company, such as Pacific Green, and I couldn't be more thrilled to be here. I hope we can achieve great things together."

Pacific Green also confirmed that Director Alex Shead will present at the LD Micro Main Event (XII) in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 11 at 12:00 p.m. PST. The presentation will be webcast, and management is available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Live Webcast / Replay URL: http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro17/pgtk/

About Pacific Green Technologies, Inc.

In support of the world's need for cleaner and more sustainable energy, Pacific Green Technologies has developed a portfolio of patented, emission control technologies that remove pollutants from marine engine, power plant and waste incinerator exhaust streams to meet increasingly stringent environmental standards. Pacific Green solutions utilize its patented "Turbo Head Technology™" which enables a more thorough mixing of exhaust gases and a chosen reagent solution that delivers more effective contaminant removal in a system that is both smaller and more efficient to build and operate.

Pacific Green formed a strategic joint venture with PowerChina SPEM, a unit of China's largest engineering, procurement, and construction firm, to support the manufacture, design, and installation of its solutions on a global scale, while also serving as an in-country sales agent for commercial opportunities in mainland China.

For more information: www.pacificgreentechnologies.com

