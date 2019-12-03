AK Steel Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of AK Steel Holding Corporation is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – AKS

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ("Cliffs") is fair to AK Steel shareholders. On behalf of AK Steel shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.



If you are an AK Steel shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit AK Steel Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

Under the terms of the merger agreement, AK Steel shareholders will receive 0.40 shares of Cliffs common stock for each outstanding share of AK Steel common stock they own. The AK Steel merger investigation concerns whether AK Steel and members of its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for AK Steel shareholders; (2) determine whether Cliffs is underpaying for AK Steel; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for AK Steel shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

