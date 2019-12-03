Delphix Appoints Founder, Executive Chairman Jedidiah Yueh as Chief Executive Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delphix, the company accelerating innovation through DataOps, has named Delphix Founder and Executive Chairman, Jedidiah Yueh, as its next Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Current Delphix CEO, Chris Cook, will retire from the company at the end of the year.

Under Cook's leadership, Delphix established a seasoned executive team and a world-class board, increased product release velocity, and helped drive industry awareness and adoption for DataOps. Today, Delphix has grown its customer portfolio to include roughly one-third of all Fortune 50 companies and three of the top five global banks.

"In my thirty-six years in this industry, I have never seen a product that delivers the level of transformational impact that Delphix delivers for its customers," said Cook. "I was constantly inspired by hearing customers tell their stories about how Delphix enabled their most critical business initiatives. As Founder and Chairman of the board, Jed has been with Delphix throughout this incredible journey, and there is nobody better suited to lead Delphix into its next chapter."

Having founded Delphix, Yueh was its first CEO and led the company during its early period of accelerated growth. Prior to Delphix, Yueh built fast-growth storage startup, Avamar, into a successful market leader and subsequently sold it to EMC. He is widely regarded as an early pioneer and inventor of data deduplication, which has been a transformative technology for the storage industry.

"Chris has been a great leader and has positioned Delphix for success," said Yueh. "He helped establish DataOps as a category, increased the operational maturity of our engineering teams, and assembled a world-class board."

"Data has never been more important to companies than it is today," added Yueh. "Our ability to deliver fast, compliant data across the cloud is critical for businesses to win in the modern era. I'm excited to work with a talented team as we continue to help our customers unlock the power of data."

Asheem Chandna of Greylock Partners and a member of the Delphix Board of Directors said, "Chris has left an indelible imprint on the company, our customers, and our partners. Under his leadership, Delphix has scaled to a late-stage private company with several hundred enterprise customers and strong subscription revenues. As Jed steps back into the role of CEO, we are confident that his strong vision and product and business acumen will help propel Delphix to expanded market leadership and the next levels of company growth and scale."

