SmartDV's TileLink, Verilator VIP on Full Display at RISC-V Summit

Globe Newswire  
December 03, 2019 10:00am   Comments
SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: SmartDV™ Technologies, the Proven and Trusted choice for Verification and Design Intellectual Property (IP)

WHAT: Will highlight new additions to its extensive and broad portfolio of VIP that support TileLink, the chip-scale interconnect standard, and the Verilator open-source hardware description language (HDL) simulator at the RISC-V Summit. It will offer demonstrations of its Smart ViPDebug™, a visual protocol debugger that reduces debug time.

WHEN: Tuesday, December 10, from 11:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Wednesday, December 11, from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

WHERE: San Jose Convention Center, San Jose, Calif.
Attendees can schedule Smart ViPDebug demos or meetings to learn how SmartDV's VIP ensures a thorough and seamless coverage-driven verification flow with no coverage gaps between simulation, emulation or formal verification at demo@smart-dv.com.

About SmartDV
SmartDV™ Technologies is the Proven and Trusted choice for Verification and Design IP with the best customer service from more than 250 experienced ASIC and SoC design and verification engineers. Its high-quality standard or custom protocol Design and Verification IP supports simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA) prototyping, post-silicon validation, formal property verification, RISC-V verification services. The result is Proven and Trusted Design and Verification IP used in hundreds of networking, storage, automotive, bus, MIPI and display chip projects throughout the global electronics industry. SmartDV is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with U.S. headquarters in San Jose, Calif. Visit SmartDV to learn more.

Connect with SmartDV at:
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/smartdv-technologies/about/
Twitter: @SmartDV 

For more information, contact:
Nanette Collins                                     
Public Relations for SmartDV
nanette@nvc.com

Primary Logo

