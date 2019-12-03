Nexthink Appoints Bernd Leger as New Chief Marketing Officer to Help Take Advantage of Enormous Market Opportunity

BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexthink , the global leader in Digital Employee Experience Management, has appointed Bernd Leger as its new Chief Marketing Officer, responsible for overseeing the company's worldwide marketing organization. Leger will be based in Nexthink's Boston office with the US market a massive focus and opportunity for the company, experiencing 100% year-on-year growth.



Bernd Leger has been a leading innovator in marketing, helping fast-growing companies scale for more than 20 years. Before joining Nexthink, Leger was the CMO of Checkmarx, a global leader in software security solutions for DevOps. At Checkmarx, he was instrumental in launching the company's unified software security platform, establishing Checkmarx as a category leader and driving the customer advocacy program that led to it receiving the Gartner Customer Choice Award for Application Security Testing.

Prior to Checkmarx, Leger was the CMO of CloudLock, a leading provider of cloud access security broker (CASB) solutions. After CloudLock was acquired by Cisco in August 2016, Leger served as the head of product marketing and insights in Cisco's Cloud Security Business Unit. At CloudLock, he played a pivotal role in establishing the company as a leader in the CASB space and helped drive the culture that led to it being named one of the three best places to work in the U.S. by Glassdoor. Leger has also held vice president of marketing positions at mobile engagement platform provider Localytics, security companies Rapid7 and Veracode, as well as IT software solution provider Oblicore and managed service provider Navisite. Five of the organizations that he has held leadership positions in have been named "Best Places to Work" and were listed on the Inc. 5000 of fastest growing companies.

Pedro Bados, CEO and Co-founder of Nexthink, said: "We are delighted to have someone of Bernd's calibre and experience join us to lead marketing. We have experienced phenomenal growth over the last couple of years and the business continues to go from strength to strength. Our marketing needs to match our ambition and the enormous opportunity we have ahead of us, and Bernd is the right person to lead those efforts as we head into 2020 and beyond."

Leger commented: "Employees are always at the heart of the digital transformation that organizations have embarked on, and Nexthink has set the standard for innovation in the digital employee experience management market. I couldn't be more thrilled to join such an amazing company with a global, passionate team that is consistently executing on its promise to deliver workplace transformation centered around the IT experience of employees for companies around the world."

A native of Germany, Leger has been living in the Boston area with his family for the past 20 years. He earned an MBA from the University of Munich and has completed studies at Georgetown University.

