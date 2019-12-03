Broadwind to Present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event Investor Conference

CICERO, Ill., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) announced today that Eric Blashford, Vice President and COO, will be presenting at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event Investor Conference located in Los Angeles, CA on December 10th, 2019 at 1:20 p.m. local time. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings on December 10th and 11th with investors attending the conference. A link to the presentation slides will be available on the investor page of the Broadwind Energy website at http://www.bwen.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.



About Broadwind Energy, Inc.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. With facilities throughout the U.S., Broadwind Energy's talented team is committed to helping customers maximize performance of their investments—quicker, easier and smarter. Find out more at www.bwen.com .

