100% of Husson University's Physical Therapy Students Pass National Board Exams on First Try

BANGOR, MAINE, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husson University's College of Health and Pharmacy proudly announced today that every single student in their Doctor of Physical Therapy program passed their national board exam on their first try.

"We're very proud of all of our 2019 graduates in the School of Physical Therapy who passed the National Physical Therapy Examination (NPTE) on their first try," said Karen Huhn, PT, PhD, associate professor and chair/program director of the University's physical therapy program. "A national board pass rate of 100 percent is evidence of the quality education Husson Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) students receive. Our faculty, staff and clinical partners work hard to ensure all of our students are well prepared for successful careers as physical therapists."

The Federation of State Boards of Physical Therapy (FSBPT) administers the National Physical Therapy Examination (NPTE). Every graduate of a physical therapy program must pass this exam to become a licensed physical therapist.

The scoring ranges from 200-800. The exam is extremely challenging with a minimum passing score of 600 required for licensure. Nationally, in 2019, 91 percent of aspiring physical therapists passed this exam on their first attempt with a mean score of 670.7.

Husson University's results exceeded the national average by a wide margin. One-hundred percent of the Husson University graduates who took this exam passed this year on their first try and their mean score was 689.4.

There is significant demand in the job marketplace for qualified physical therapists. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Occupational Outlook Handbook, the employment of physical therapists is projected to grow 22 percent from 2018 to 2028, much faster than the average for all occupations.1 Increased demand for physical therapy is being driven by aging baby boomers who are staying active later in life.2 These boomers are more susceptible to health conditions that may require physical therapy.3 In addition, the handbook states that there will be an increased need for physical therapists who can treat people with mobility issues stemming from chronic conditions, such as diabetes or obesity.4 The median annual wage for physical therapists was $87,930 in May 2018.5

As a result of a tight labor market for physical therapists, many of the Husson University DPT students had received job offers before they graduated. Having passed this exam, all of the graduates have now met the necessary requirements for licensure and can become practicing physical therapists.

"When you are a part of Husson University's Doctor of Physical Therapy program, you're not just a student, you're family. The professors go above and beyond to ensure their students succeed and have the knowledge and skills they need to step out on their own. Because of this program, I've begun the career I always dreamed of," said Victoria McIntyre, PT, DPT, a physical therapist with Cary Medical Center. McIntyre offers outpatient physical therapy services at the organization's office in Caribou, Maine.

"I was a non-traditional student and Husson gave me the opportunity to pursue a fulfilling career in physical therapy. The University gave me all the tools I needed to become a proficient, confident, entry-level physical therapist who was ready to work day one after graduation," said Payson Nichols DPT, CPT, PES, a physical therapist at Northern Light Health's out-patient rehabilitation center in Bangor, Maine. "I will forever be grateful for the friends I made and the experiences I gained during my time at Husson."

According to Dr. Rhonda Waskiewicz, OTR (ret.), dean of the College of Health and Pharmacy at Husson University, "Physical Therapy is just one of many healthcare-related programs that are open to students at Husson University. We also offer programs in occupational therapy, nursing, clinical mental health counseling, pharmacy, health sciences, healthcare administration and public health. With all of these different programs available, Husson has become one of New England's leading providers of healthcare education."

