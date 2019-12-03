An Urgent Ask During #GIVINGTUESDAY for Our Police Who Suffer From PTSD

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EndPTSD 's TTMPT.Org is launching their first #GivingTuesday Campaign to Raise Funds and Awareness for Officers Across the US Suffering From Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Police on duty experience different degrees of trauma, that can lead to PTSD.

This year alone 192 officers in the US have taken their own lives.

There are approx. 1 million police officers throughout the US and close to 190,000 have PTSD.

Roughly 330,000 have partial symptoms that can eventually lead to PTSD if not properly addressed.

PTSD can happen from one extreme traumatic situation or exposure to many stressful incidents over time. These pressures in some officers may lead to physical and mental health problems that could result in destructive behavior such as spousal abuse, alcoholism, drug addiction and unintentional overreactions on the job.

With End PTSD's, TTMPT (Talk To Me Post Tour) peer facilitator program, officers can anonymously communicate with trained peers to get the help they need to process, share, talk through what they've experienced and de-stress without fear of losing their status at work or job.

"The helping professionals have made great strides in identifying and managing all of the effects of PTSD. Law enforcement now needs to embrace this evolution - to Protect and Serve those who Protect and Serve!" Tim Whitcomb

We are asking for those who enjoy America's safety & freedom to please donate to the End PTSD's TTMPT program so our police officers across the US get the help they need - to remain healthy while protecting our great nation.

About End PTSD's TTMPT.org

Developed "By Police, For Police, With Police". EndPTSD's Post Tour Processing is an independent not-for-profit group of committed and concerned retired police officers and police professionals, formed to address a gap in the services available for law enforcement. It was the Executive Board of TTMPT who identified and developed the anonymous preventive program to make available a viable solution for police officers that would not otherwise have a place to support each other.

Our program has an Oversight Committee which will allow input and collaboration from a panel that is sensitive to the needs of law enforcement.

Lead Executive Board Members:

Robyn Cannariato, Retired police officer from the Early Intervention Unit, where she provided peer counseling and became the founding Director of Cop Care.

Chris Hetherington

23+ years in the New York City Police Department, including the Department's Early Intervention Unit. Since retiring as a Deputy Inspector, Chris became the former Deputy Commissioner of Homeland Security Liaison at the New York City Office of Emergency Management (NYC OEM) and the former Chief of Staff at the New York City Police Pension Fund.

Dennis McCreight,

A highly decorated recently retired Lieutenant from the New York City Police Department, leveraging 20+ years in investigation, management and law enforcement. He was the Commanding Officer of the Brooklyn South Homicide Task Force in addition to multiple precinct detective squads throughout NYC. He is also a recipient of 'The Medal of Valor'.

Timothy Whitcomb

Timothy Whitcomb is the Sheriff for the Cattaraugus County Sheriff Office in Western New York and serves as a Board Member for TTMPT (Talk To Me Post Tour). He is currently serving his 28th year in Law Enforcement, where he spent 7 years working major crimes in the Criminal Investigation Bureau. It was in this role that he was recognized as the Blue and Gold Officer of the Year in October 2000.

Additional Executive Board Members:

Philip Schoppmann

Charles L'Hommedieu Jr.

James H. Banish

Jerry Leary

David Grand

For more info please go to: https://ttmpt.com

To Donate go to: https://ttmpt.org

Facebook Matching Donations: https://www.facebook.com/donate/830535457386599/

Extra Donation Page: https://endptsd.rallybound.org/giving-tuesday/Donat

