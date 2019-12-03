Market Overview

Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Globe Newswire  
December 03, 2019 2:00am   Comments
Zaandam, the Netherlands, December 3, 2019 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 785,000 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from November 25, 2019 up to and including November 29, 2019. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €23.8 per share for a total consideration of €18.7 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 13, 2018.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 43,771,097 common shares for a total consideration of €957.2 million.


Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
