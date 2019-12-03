Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

9F Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on December 5, 2019

Globe Newswire  
December 02, 2019 11:58pm   Comments
Share:

BEIJING, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 9F Inc. ("9F" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:JFU), a leading digital financial account platform integrating and personalizing financial services in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, before the open of U.S. markets on Thursday, December 5, 2019.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on December 5, 2019 (9:00 PM Beijing / Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free): +1-866-519-4004
Hong Kong (toll free): 800-906-601
Mainland China: 400-620-8038
International: +65-6713-5090
Passcode: 9459804

Please dial in ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.9fgroup.com.

About 9F Inc.

9F Inc. is a leading digital financial account platform integrating and personalizing financial services in China with the footprint expanding overseas. The Company provide a comprehensive range of financial products and services across loan products, online wealth management products, and payment facilitation, all integrated under a single digital financial account.

For more information, please visit http://ir.9fgroup.com.

For investor and media enquiries, please contact:
In China:
9F Inc.
Head of Investor Relations
Cecilia Ma
E-mail: ir@9fbank.com.cn

Christensen

In China
Mr. Christian Arnell
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo