TPC Group Announces Investor Relations Call

HOUSTON, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPC Group Inc. today announced that it will host an investor relations call on Thursday, December 5 at 9 a.m. US Central Time. The call will provide an update to investors on the fire and aftermath events that occurred at its Port Neches Operations site on November 27, 2019.



About TPC Group

TPC Group, headquartered in Houston, is a leading producer of value-added products derived from petrochemical raw materials such as C4 hydrocarbons, and provider of critical infrastructure and logistics services along the Gulf Coast. The Company sells its products into a wide range of performance, specialty and intermediate markets, including synthetic rubber, fuels, lubricant additives, plastics and surfactants. With an operating history of 75 years, TPC Group has manufacturing facilities in the industrial corridor adjacent to the Houston Ship Channel and Port Neches, Texas, and operates a product terminal in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

CONTACT: Investor Relations

PHONE: 713.840.2435