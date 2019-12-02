Market Overview

Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on January 24, 2020

Globe Newswire  
December 02, 2019 4:00pm   Comments
SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN), announced today that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of 13 cents per share. The dividend is payable January 24, 2020, to shareholders of record on January 10, 2020.

About Raven Industries, Inc.:
Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) is dedicated to providing innovative, high-value products and solutions that solve great challenges throughout the world. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high-performance specialty films, and lighter-than-air technologies. Since 1956, Raven has designed, produced, and delivered exceptional solutions, earning the company a reputation for innovation, product quality, high performance, and unmatched service. For more information, visit http://ravenind.com.

Contact Information:
Bo Larsen
Investor Relations Director
Raven Industries, Inc.
+1 (605) 336-2750

Source: Raven Industries

