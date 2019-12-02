Greek Minister of Shipping and Senior Executives of Shipping Companies Join Capital Link's Annual Global Shipping Markets Roundtable

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Minister of Shipping of the Hellenic Republic and Senior Executives of listed Shipping Companies will participate in Capital Link's Annual Global Shipping Markets Roundtable.



The Global Shipping Markets Roundtable will conclude the 21st Annual Invest in Greece Forum taking place that day at the Metropolitan Club in New York City on Monday, December 9, 2019. The Forum is organized in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange and major global investment banks and will feature four Greek Government Ministers, business leaders from Greece and the US, top US investors, global investment banks and senior representatives from the European Commission and the European Central Bank. The new Greek government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis heralds a new chapter of solid growth trajectory coupled with political and economic stability and a business-friendly environment.

Greece controls over 20% of the world's total merchant fleet, making it the largest in the world. It is ranked in the top for all kinds of ships, including first for tankers and bulk carriers. Shipping is a global business and is affected by the global commodity and energy markets and does not depend on the Greek economy itself. However, shipping is a major contributor to the country's economy through the foreign currency inflows it generates given its leading global presence. Greek shipowners who compete on a global scale have a track record as astute operators and asset traders.

The panel will discuss Greece's strategic positioning as a Global Maritime And Logistics Hub and will then tackle topics of critical interest for the industry, such as the upcoming environmental regulations, focusing on IMO 2020 and beyond, the impact of technology on shipping, access to capital, sanctions and tariffs and their impact on trading and commerce. The panel will also discuss the latest developments and outlook of the various shipping markets.

The composition of the Shipping Markets Roundtable panel is as follows:

Moderator:

Mr. Costas Paris, Senior Reporter, The Wall Street Journal

Introductory Keynote Remarks: Greece as a Global Logistics & Transportation Hub

H.E. Ioannis Plakiotakis, Minister of Maritime Affairs & Insular Policy – Hellenic Republic

Panelists:



Mr. Ioannis G. Zafirakis, Director, Chief Strategy Officer and Secretary – Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Mr. Aristides Pittas, CEO – Euroseas & Eurodry (NASDAQ:EDRY, ESEA))

Mr. Nikos Tsakos, President & CEO – Tsakos Energy Navigation, Chairman – Intertanko 2014-2018 (NYSE:TNP)

The Global Shipping Markets Roundtable will take place at 5:25 pm on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.

