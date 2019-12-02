Market Overview

Cardlytics to Present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

Globe Newswire  
December 02, 2019 9:05am   Comments
ATLANTA, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, Inc., (NASDAQ:CDLX), a purchase intelligence platform that makes marketing more relevant and measurable, today announced it will present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference.

Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Scott Grimes, and Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder, Lynne Laube, will present on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time and it will be webcast live. The live audio webcast will be available on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website at http://ir.cardlytics.com/. After the event, an archive of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website.

About Cardlytics
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) uses purchase intelligence to make marketing more relevant and measurable. We partner with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, San Francisco, and Visakhapatnam. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

Contacts:

Public Relations:
ICR
cardlyticspr@icrinc.com

Investor Relations:
William Maina
ICR, Inc.
(646) 277-1236
ir@cardlytics.com

