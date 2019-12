Jericho Oil Investor Update Webcast and Conference Call Moved to Dec. 4

TULSA, Okla. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jericho Oil Corporation ("Jericho" or the "Company") (TSXV:JCO, OTC:JROOF) announces that, further to its news release dated November 20, 2019, its shareholder update webcast and conference call has been rescheduled for December 4, 2019.



Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2019 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET / 1:10 p.m. PT Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4tn2rjeh Live Call: US/CAN Toll-Free (844) 467-7112 or US/CAN/International (409) 220-9938 Replay: US/CAN Toll-Free (855) 859-2056 or US/CAN/International (404) 537-3406 Replay Passcode: 6592057

About Jericho Oil Corporation

Jericho Oil ( www.jerichooil.com ) is focused on domestic, liquids-rich unconventional resource plays, located primarily in the Anadarko basin STACK play of Oklahoma. Jericho's primary business objective is driving long-term shareholder value through the growth of oil and gas production, cash flow and reserves. Jericho has assembled a 55,000 net acre position across Oklahoma.

Jericho's current operations are focused on various oil plays primarily in Oklahoma, with an acquisition focus on oil producing properties in North America.



