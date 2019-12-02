TeraRecon Unveils New AI Key-Workflow Subscription Offerings

CHICAGO, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial intelligence and advanced visualization leader, TeraRecon, today unveiled multiple new AI-enabled workflow subscription offerings which are designed to deliver key AI insights in the form of dashboard views that physicians can engage with and verify as they generate advanced measurements and reports.



These AI Key-Workflow ensembles leverage TeraRecon's recently introduced AI Sync™ technology to empower delivery of AI-generated results with bi-directional communication between the physician and AI, systems and AI, and even between multiple algorithms. AI Key-Workflows are highly optimized applications designed to deliver near-zero-click comprehensive clinical experiences and iNtuition™ workflows accelerated with AI-enhanced functionality and automation.

Attendees at this week's Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting can experience these next generation AI clinical solutions - which are planned for commercialization throughout Q1 2020 - in the TeraRecon booth (# 8313):

Stroke and trauma AI Key-Workflow – multiple algorithms work together to deliver a single user experience

Auto TAVR AI Key-Workflow – AI results auto inform the measurement steps for complex procedure planning

Cardiac MR AI Key-Workflow – AI-generated results can be adjusted by the user to produce new results and reports

TeraRecon President and CEO, Jeff Sorenson, stated. "We are leveraging the best data science of TeraRecon and third-party algorithm developers to create applications that are exponentially better than each could achieve individually, offering health providers a subscription-based AI access model that's aligned with their clinical needs and easy to integrate into their workflow."

Explore TeraRecon's end-to-end AI ecosystem including EnvoyAI, iNtuition, and the Northstar AI Results Explorer, now with EnvoyAI Sync, by visiting TeraRecon (North Hall, booth #8313 and AI Showcase, #10710) at RSNA in Chicago, Illinois from December 1st-5th, 2019.

About TeraRecon ( www.terarecon.com ) TeraRecon is a leader in medical advanced visualization and artificial intelligence solutions. Their flagship product, iNtuition, consistently leads the advanced visualization category of the industry's leading independent technology analyst. The company continues to innovate ahead of customer demand and has most recently developed sophisticated healthcare-focused artificial intelligence platform solutions unlike any in the world today. EnvoyAI was the recipient of the prestigious Aunt Minnie 2018 Best New Radiology Vendor award. TeraRecon's Northstar AI Results Explorer is the first and only enterprise-wide solution capable of delivering AI imaging insights directly and interactively into the systems clinicians use every day. As a company with a 20-year history of innovation, TeraRecon's mission is to continuously redefine medical advanced visualization and leverage artificial intelligence to improve patient care.

Press Inquiries US: 1-650-372-1100 | info@terarecon.com

TeraRecon, iNtuition, EnvoyAI, Northstar AI Results Explorer and EnvoyAI Sync are trademarks of TeraRecon, Inc.