CENTOGENE to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on 5th December 2019

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CENTOGENE N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies, announced today that it will report its third quarter 2019 results on Thursday, 5th December 2019, and will host a conference call on that day at 8 a.m. Eastern Time. A news release including financial results will be issued on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 6 a.m. Eastern Time and will be available at https://investors.centogene.com



The call on 5 December can be accessed by dialing U.S. toll free +1 866 966 1396 or U.K. +44 (0) 207 192 8000 up to ten minutes prior to the start of the call and providing the conference ID 3977687. A presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website at http://investors.centogene.com

2019 Corporate Highlight and Outlook

CENTOGENE made solid progress in 2019. The number of our pharmaceutical partners increased from 28 partners as of September 30, 2018 to 38 partners as of September 30, 2019, and we signed over 10 new contracts with new and existing pharmaceutical partners in the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The recent data access and collaboration with Pfizer Inc. announced on November 13, 2019 further confirms the value attributed to our global rare disease repository.

Looking forward, for the full year 2019, we anticipate to have received over 130,000 order requests, allowing our data repository to grow to approximately 500,000 patients. We anticipate the total number of pharmaceutical partners to be over 40 partners by the end of 2019, and anticipate that revenue growth for the full year 2019 will be approximately 20% when compared to the full year 2018.

About Centogene

Centogene is a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. The Company's goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using our knowledge of the global rare disease market, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. Centogene has developed a global proprietary rare disease platform based on our real-world data repository with over 2.0 billion weighted data points from over 450,000 patients representing 115 different countries as of August 31, 2019, or an average of over 500 data points per patient.

The Company's platform includes epidemiologic, phenotypic and genetic data that reflects a global population, and also a biobank of these patients' blood samples. Centogene believes this represents the only platform that comprehensively analyzes multi-level data to improve the understanding of rare hereditary diseases, which can aid in the identification of patients and improve our pharmaceutical partners' ability to bring orphan drugs to the market. As of August 31, 2019, the Company collaborated with over 35 pharmaceutical partners for over 30 different rare diseases.

Important Notice and Disclaimer

This press release contains statements that constitute 'forward looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that express the Company's opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results, in contrast with statements that reflect historical facts. Examples include discussion of our strategies, financing plans, growth opportunities and market growth. In some cases, you can identify such forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "seek," "project" or "expect," "may," "will," "would," "could" or "should," the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward looking statements are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company. However, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of our performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other variable circumstances, such as negative worldwide economic conditions and ongoing instability and volatility in the worldwide financial markets, possible changes in current and proposed legislation, regulations and governmental policies, pressures from increasing competition and consolidation in our industry, the expense and uncertainty of regulatory approval, including from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, our reliance on third parties and collaboration partners, including our ability to manage growth and enter into new client relationships, our dependency on the rare disease industry, our ability to manage international expansion, our reliance on key personnel, our reliance on intellectual property protection, fluctuations of our operating results due to the effect of exchange rates or other factors. Such risks and uncertainties may cause the statements to be inaccurate and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Many of these risks are outside of our control and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those it thought would occur. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake, and specifically declines, any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

Certain information contained in this press release relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and the our own internal estimates and research. While we believe these third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, the sources have not independently verified, and we make no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, all of the market data included in this press release involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and there can be no guarantee as to the accuracy or reliability of such assumptions. Finally, while the Company believes its own internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any independent source.

For further information, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our registration statement on form F-1, as amended (file no. 333-234177) and other current reports and documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). You may get these documents by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations Contact: Sun Kim Chief Strategy and Investor Relations Officer investor.relations@centogene.com Media Contact: Ross Bethell Director, Corporate Communications press@centogene.com