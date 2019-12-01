CLL Society to Present Innovative Telemedicine Platform Study at American Society of Hematology Annual Conference

CLL Society co-founder and Medical Director Dr. Brian Koffman will present research results of the society's innovative telemedicine program at the prestigious American Society of Hematology annual meeting in early December. The program provides patients and caregivers access to HIPPA-compliant second opinions from renowned specialists in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), the most common adult blood cancer.

Claremont, CA, November 30, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The CLL Society, a nonprofit organization serving patients and caregivers affected by chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), will present an effectiveness study of its Expert AccessTM Program at the American Society of Hematology’s (ASH) 61st Annual Conference & Exposition, December 7-10 in Orlando, FL. This first-of-its-kind program was developed by the CLL Society to improve access to critical clinical expertise for CLL patients, via telemedicine, by offering participants free HIPAA-compliant, live video conferences with recognized CLL physician experts.

“There is research that supports that patients with a CLL expert as part of their team live longer and experience better outcomes than those without this advantage,” said Dr. Brian Koffman, co-founder, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of the CLL Society. “Such access, however, is often impeded by geographic barriers or other limitations. Our Expert Access Program overcomes these hurdles, allowing patients to get valuable information for their best possible care.”

Since the inception of the Expert Access Program in 2017, the CLL Society has provided 158 free telemedicine visits for underserved CLL patients in the United States, with the help of consulting services by ten CLL experts across the country, the online second opinion platform of InfiniteMD, and the financial support and vision of Verastem Oncology.

Impactful information has come out of the program, namely: 75 percent of patients planned to make changes in their cancer care after the consult, 83 percent felt greater peace of mind, and 95 percent stated that the convenience of the online platform was important in their decision to participate, indicating this is a powerful way to engage patients.

Dr. Koffman will be presenting additional insights at Session 902, Monday, December 9, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. Visit American Society of Hematology for a detailed schedule of events.

About The CLL Society

The CLL Society Inc. is a global, patient-centric, physician-curated nonprofit organization focused on patient education, support and research. Dedicated to addressing the unmet needs of the CLL and related blood cancer communities, the CLL Society explains the rapidly changing therapeutic landscape and the importance of clinical trials, builds patient support groups, educates patients and providers, and does important CLL research.

Contact Information:

CLL Society

Patty Koffman

Contact via Email

https://CLLsociety.org

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/800634

Press Release Distributed by PR.com