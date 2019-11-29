FACTON Takes New Work Approach at the Lake Jungfernsee Campus in Potsdam

Software manufacturer FACTON has created a modern working environment at its main location on the IT campus on Lake Jungfernsee in Potsdam. The provider of Enterprise Product Costing (EPC) software is taking a new work approach focused on flexibility, customization in working conditions and open communication.

München, Germany, November 29, 2019 --(PR.com)-- FACTON, maker of the Enterprise Product Costing solution, became a tenant at the modern Cube3 office complex on the Lake Jungfernsee IT campus a year ago. This rapidly growing area in the north of Potsdam is slated to become one of the largest IT and research centers in the region. The three-floor, 1,200 square meter space enables the software producer to provide its roughly 40 employees at the location ideal conditions for self-determined work.

Located at Konrad-Zuse-Ring 12 b, the offices are laid out according to the solution provider’s needs to meet different requirements. Individual offices and assigned desks were decided against in the design phase in favor of an open office concept with work islands. FACTON also opted for desk sharing, which promotes self-determination and interdisciplinary exchange. Team members decide where they want to work each and every day. A quiet zone, places to retreat to make phone calls and eight conference rooms equipped with state-of-the-art technology support undisturbed work. Lounge furniture and an open coffee corner on each floor facilitate communication among staff.

FACTON’s employee benefit program considers employee wishes and needs in the further development of the location. The program has resulted in the implementation of ideas such as a “Health Day” in collaboration with a health insurance provider as well as offering snacks on a daily basis. A parent/child office has also been established to make it easier for mothers and fathers to balance their work/life needs. “I appreciate that my employer offers home office work as an option when the babysitter isn’t available,” says Christoph Brückmann, Software Development Engineer at FACTON. “But I prefer the new parent/child office. My daughter plays right beside me and I work with the modern office infrastructure – I can’t do that at home,” the software developer adds.

Solution provider FACTON’s sophisticated office concept brings an event atmosphere to the working environment. The entire third level is an open-floor design spanning nearly 400 square meters with two roof terraces and an open-plan kitchen with adjoining lounge. It is used not only for events with customers and partners but also for employee activities. For example, FACTON organizes yoga classes on a regular basis and supports ideas and initiatives from the team. “Whether it’s the daily fitness workout before lunch or cooking and grilling together during breaks – the initiative comes from the employees. We encourage our employees to adapt their working environment to their individual needs and are pleased with the positive developments,” says Alexander M. Swoboda, CEO of FACTON GmbH.

Thanks to the large event space, now the software vendor can receive even more customers and business partners at its offices. A networking dinner will be held on the event floor on December 11, 2019, the eve of “Cost Smarter – the Conference for Enterprise Product Costing.” For the first time, guests will get to see the place where parts of the FACTON EPC Suite software are created.

