Vision Direct Offers Discounts for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019

November 29, 2019 3:00am   Comments
Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Vision Direct is offering huge discounts on designer eyewear this Black Friday. The offer allows people to save up to 70% on selected frames and get 12% off site-wide on all eyewear products. The offer continues all weekend into Cyber Monday with additional offers the following week, such as 50% off on mirrored lenses and blue block lenses.

From November 29 until December 6, customers can find fantastic deals on more than 200 designer brands, including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Versace, LMNT, Tom Ford, Gucci and many more.

Vision Direct’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale include these discounts:

Up to 70% off on selected designer eyewear.

Save 12% site-wide on all eyewear products (not including contact lenses) with the code: BF12OFFC

50% off on Blue Block Lenses, Polarized Lenses and Mirrored Lenses with the following codes: BLUEBLOCK50C, POLARIZED50C and MIRRORED50C

20% off on Arise HD Summit Lenses with the code: ARISEHD20C

10% off on all ski goggles with the code: SKIGOGGLES10C

Customers can find out more about the best eyewear products and deals at Vision Direct this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

All orders come with additional:

Free shipping

Free returns within 100 days

No minimum order value

Exclusive 24-month warranty

In addition to that, Vision Direct takes online shopping experience to another level with the latest eyewear technology:

With the 3D Virtual Try-On, customers can try on eyewear products before buying it.

Vision Direct’s cutting edge Lens Scanner App - the first of its kind available in Australia - allows users who already have prescription eyeglasses to extract their prescription directly from their phone, anywhere and anytime.

