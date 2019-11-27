Announcing Coolsculpting Las Vegas for Men; Goodbye Crunches, Hello Ripped Abs Without the Gym

The leading contender in nonsurgical body contouring in Las Vegas is one of the nation's first clinics to offer CoolTone by Coolsculpting Las Vegas.

Las Vegas, NV, November 27, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Secret Body Medical Spa seems to always be ahead of the curve when it comes to nonsurgical liposuction alternatives. Today Secret Body Medical Spa is staying true to just that by launching two new technologies by Coolsculpting; a 35 minute treatment called Cool Advantage by Coolsculpting Las Vegas and the revolutionary game changing treatment called CoolTone by Coolsculpting Las Vegas.

Secret Body Medical Spa launches the game changer technologies today. The leading contender in nonsurgical plastic surgery alternatives in Las Vegas is one of the nation's first clinics to offer CoolTone by Coolsculpting Las Vegas and has received a CoolTone 500 award for being one of the first CoolTone 500 accounts.

“This takes nonsurgical body contouring to a whole new level,” says Kate Robertson a managing member of Secret Body Medical Spa.

The New CoolTone Las Vegas strengthens, tones and firms the muscles in the treated area, resulting in a more defined and toned appearance. Using magnetic muscle stimulation (MMS), CoolTone Las Vegas technology penetrates into the muscle layers and induces involuntary muscle contractions. The body responds to these contractions by strengthening its muscle fibers, resulting in improved muscle conditioning. Whether targeting the abdomen, buttocks or thighs.

“Our male patients have been wanting this for a while and until now there was nothing to offer them after their Coolsculpting Las Vegas success,” shared Kate Robertson managing member of Secret Body Las Vegas.

If you want more information about fat freezing with Coolsculpting Las Vegas or about toning up your body with CoolTone by Coolsculpting Las Vegas contact Secret Body Medical Spa at 702-564-1982.

About Coolsculpting Las Vegas

CoolSculpting, a non-invasive fat reduction treatment, is one of the most popular cosmetic procedures among men. Backed by the science of Cryolipolysis, CoolSculpting uses controlled cooling pads to target unwanted fat cells and freeze them to death, without harming the skin or surrounding tissue.

About CoolTone Las Vegas

How does CoolTone work for men? The CoolTone system targets a specific muscle group(s) to create greater mass and definition. Using electromagnetic energy, CoolTone's magnetic muscle stimulation (MMS) technology supra-maximal contractions, impossible to achieve with exercise.

About Secret Body Medical Spa

Established in 2013, Secret Body Medical Spa is among a handful of CoolSculpting fat freezing practices in the nation to achieve Diamond Crystal status. Secret Body Medical Spa specializes in the fat freezing treatment called Coolsculpting in Las Vegas. Our luxury medical spa is 100% non-surgical. We strive to incorporate the elements of a luxury medical spa. Chairs and tables are covered in soft, warm blankets with pleasing colors. Soothing music is played in the background in an atmosphere of calm and quiet. Our staff includes a highly trained team of certified Coolsculpting Las Vegas technicians with years of experience and medical assistants, with supervision by a plastic surgeon, working together for maximum results for each client.

