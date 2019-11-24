Dr. Clayton Lawrence, President/CEO LEAP, LLC, and LEAP Foundation DC, Featured on Community Focus

Washington, DC, November 24, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Clayton Lawrence, President and CEO of Lawrence Executive Alliance of Professionals (LEAP), LLC, will be the featured guest on this week’s edition of 95.5 (FM) WPGC’s Community Focus. Hosted by seasoned broadcaster Guy Lambert, listeners can tune in from 6 to 6:30 a.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, for the weekly community affairs show that highlights people and events of influence in the local community.

“It was a pleasure to sit down with Guy to highlight some of the incredible accomplishments of both LEAP, LLC, and its nonprofit partner LEAP Foundation DC,” Dr. Lawrence said. “Guy is a long-time supporter of our efforts to bridge the gap between hope and achievement for disadvantaged youth in Washington, D.C., and the surrounding areas, and his advocacy has allowed us to expand our reach.”

According to Dr. Lawrence, the feature provided an opportunity to better define LEAP LLC’s strong business model, which allows for an unparalleled and holistic delivery of excellent and compassionate healthcare to active duty, veteran and civilian patients across the country.

In addition, a portion of the segment will focus on the value of mentoring underrepresented youth, the mission of LEAP Foundation DC. Founded in 2009, Dr. Lawrence realized that he had been fortunate to have had incredible mentors throughout his personal, educational and professional journeys and, with the business thriving, he turned his focus toward providing the same mentorship to today’s generation of young men and women.

“Working with students is an incredible opportunity to share my knowledge, passion and excitement for learning with the next generation of leaders,” he said. “And we couldn’t be more proud of the accomplishments of the hard-working students who participate in the Foundation’s programming, many of whom have also committed themselves to giving back to successive generations.”

Kevin Akers, for example, a longtime LEAP mentee and youth scholar, co-founded STEM for the Streets, a program that exposes historically disadvantaged and underserved children in Washington to STEM through science experiments and engaging lesson plans.

“I’m proud of Kevin and all of the young men and women who are reaching their educational goals and celebrating successes above and beyond expectation,” Dr. Lawrence said. “I have been so fortunate to have incredible colleagues, supporters, confidants and student mentees in my life, and sitting down with Guy for Community Focus was the perfect opportunity to recognize those folks and the ways in which they have been an integral part of my accomplishments.”

Driven by a mentality of servant leadership, Lawrence Executive Alliance of Professionals (LEAP), LLC, has been providing superior quality healthcare for active duty, veteran and civilian patients since 2007. Dr. Clayton Lawrence, a decorated and respected veteran of the United States Army, saw the need for a company that would operate with a new philosophy to bring forth excellence in the healthcare industry. Staffing medical facilities across the country with physicians, health educators, medical examiners and more, LEAP has been recognized with several awards of excellence and is certified by the Small Business Administration. Winning the Washington Business Journal Minority Business Leader Award for 2014 was just the beginning of much-deserved recognition for positive changes in the District of Columbia and across the nation. Dr. Lawrence and LEAP, LLC, were selected as the 2015 Washington, D.C., Chamber of Commerce's Small Business Person of the Year. In 2016, Dr. Lawrence was honored when he was entered into The Congressional Record for his work in business and civic leadership throughout the greater Washington, D.C., region and abroad. Later that year, he received a White House Letter of Commendation from President Barack Obama for his work with LEAP, LLC. LEAP, LLC's nonprofit partner organization, LEAP Foundation DC, has been building bridges between hope and achievement in the District of Columbia and the surrounding communities since 2009. The group works to address the unmet social and health needs of the area's people and, among other accolades, was recognized in 2014 with the Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Nonprofit Award. For more information, visit https://www.leap4staffing.com or https://www.leapfoundationdc.org.

