The Cambodia Academy Announces Expansion of Board and Addition of New Members

Burlingame, CA, November 22, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The board of directors of Cambodia Academy today announced six new additions to the school board for the 2020-2021 term. The new members will take the places of three retiring members whose terms expire at the end of 2019.

Retiring members David and Marissa Troxell have served for five years and were instrumental in managing the campus and ensuring donor continuity after the school’s founder Hans Eide passed away in 2016. Retiring member Harvey Wasserman has served for more than three years and played a key role in launching the charity’s donor management platform. All three will continue their relationship with the school on an informal basis.

“We have been incredibly fortunate to have David, Marissa and Harvey as part of our Cambodia Academy family for so long,” said John Barrett, founding director of The Cambodia Academy. “They all have been strong advocates for the school and its children and have served much longer than their original board terms. We wish them a well-deserved retirement and best of luck in their new adventures.”

As David, Marissa and Harvey retire, the organization is pleased to announce that the following volunteers have accepted board positions for the 2020-2021 term.

- Hank Henley, (Tijeras, NM). Hank is a retired 27-year secondary and university level educator, freelance humanitarian photographer, and loyal supporter of the school. Hank will focus on fundraising and donor management as well as curriculum issues and expanding arts offerings.

- Brian Howell, VP Strategic Partners, Avantor. (Weston, MA). A veteran of the pharmaceutical industry, Brian is a student sponsor and brings a strong background in corporate management and strategic planning and will focus on corporate matters and expanding our donor network as well as seeking new funding avenues.

- Jill Noska, manager of partner sales, FIS Global (St. Petersburg, FL). With more than 20 years of experience in payment processing and fintech, Jill is a student sponsor and will take a lead role in maintaining our donor management platform. She will focus on ensuring integrity of student rosters and leading efforts to integrate student data with our donor management platform.

- Sebastian Lok Sjöblom, senior property underwriter, AXA (Stockholm, Sweden). A multiple student sponsor, Sebastian will focus on managing our current donor network in Europe as well as expanding funding opportunities and bringing additional enrichment programs to campus.

- Richard Vander Meeden, SharePoint Administrator for The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit (San Francisco, CA). An experienced IT professional, Richard will provide strategic consulting and IT/systems support to help us continue to streamline and improve our group communications and data sharing.

- Katherine Walsh, MS, DrPh, RN, NEA-BC (Houston, TX). Katherine is a vice president in the Houston Methodist hospital system. She will provide strategic guidance and corporate governance guidance as well as strengthening our donor network and exploring additional health-related programs that the board can offer on campus for the students and their families.

Continuing board members John Barrett, Richard Howell, Gunvor Sarelin-Sjöblom and Michael Ruess will continue through their 2020 terms.

About The Cambodia Academy

The Cambodia Academy, founded in 2004, is a US-based 501(c)(3) charity supported by Rotary clubs around the world and by individual donors. Our mission is to provide education and hope to some of Cambodia's poorest children located in the rural community of Mongkol Borei. We provide Khmer and English-based education for more than 320 boys and girls in grades 1-9; uniforms; meals; bus service; and other enrichment programs. We support a total faculty and administration of 30. All donations are 100% passed through to support the school. For more information, please visit www.cambodiaacademy.org. IRS EIN #27-2168959.

