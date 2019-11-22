Katelyn O'Brien, Pharm,D., BCPS, CDE Sworn in as President of the Massachusetts Pharmacists Association

Woburn, MA, November 22, 2019 --(PR.com)-- On Thursday, November 14, Katelyn O'Brien, Pharm,D., BCPS, CDE, an Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacist Specialist in the General Internal Medicine Clinic at Boston Medical Center was installed as President of the Massachusetts Pharmacists Association (MPhA). The Association's 136th Annual Awards & Installation Banquet was held at the Mass Mutual Center in Springfield in conjunction with the Massachusetts Pharmacists Association. The Association's mission is to unite and enhance the entire profession of pharmacy and the practice standards of all its practitioners, while promoting public health through education, discussion and legislation.

Prior to her position at Boston Medical Center, where she has also worked as a specialist in Anticoagulation and Ambulatory Care, Dr. O'Brien was a Clinical Pharmacy Primary Care Specialist at the VA Boston Healthcare System and was the recipient of the 2015 VA Boston Healthcare System “Good Catch” Patient Safety Award during her residency at VA Boston. Dr. O'Brien is a graduate of the University of Connecticut. She also a member of MSHP and NEIAP. She is a preceptor for NEU, UConn, and MCPHS students.

Dr. O'Brien looks to her presidency as a year to advance the practice of pharmacy in Massachusetts as the Association continues to advocate for provider status for registered pharmacists. Her other goals are to engage students and new practitioners to become active members of the association, provide more networking opportunities, and continue to support the amazing pharmacists in the state of Massachusetts.

