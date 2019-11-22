Beyond Spots & Dots Helps Cribs for Kids® Acknowledge Achievements of Girls & Young Women

Local advertising agency sponsors Cribs for Kids'® Junior Women of Achievement Awards.

Pittsburgh, PA, November 22, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Beyond Spots & Dots will sponsor Cribs for Kids’® second annual Junior Women of Achievement Awards taking place on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Omni William Penn Hotel. As a woman-owned business, Beyond Spots & Dots is thrilled to support the accomplishments of 15 impressive girls and young women.

Cribs for Kids®, a national infant safe-sleep education non-profit, launched the Junior Women of Achievement Awards last year to honor young individuals (ages 8-21) who are accomplishing extraordinary feats. By recognizing achievements in academics, service and leadership, Cribs for Kids® hopes to inspire and foster their potential for leadership.

“From a very young age I knew I wanted to be an entrepreneur and operate my own business,” said Melanie Querry, President and Founder, Beyond Spots & Dots. “Despite great strides made in recent years, females are often underrepresented in senior leadership roles, the C-suite and board seats. Celebrating the achievements and potential of girls and young women at such an impressionable age is so incredibly important to build and sustain the confidence necessary to succeed as leaders in the professional world.”

To purchase tickets to the event, or to make a donation to Cribs for Kids®, please visit https://cribsforkids.org/jwoa/

About Cribs for Kids

Cribs for Kids is a national infant safe-sleep education program that helps to reduce the risk of SIDS, injury and death of infants due to accidental suffocation, asphyxia, or undetermined causes in unsafe sleeping environments. Since 1998, Cribs for Kids has been making an impact on reducing the rate of infant sleep-related deaths by educating parents and caregivers on the importance of practicing safe sleep and providing portable cribs. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Cribs for Kids currently has more than 1400 partners throughout the United States. Visit cribsforkids.org for more information.

About Beyond Spots & Dots

Established in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service advertising agency in Pittsburgh, PA and Columbus, OH. Beyond Spots & Dots is dedicated to planning, creating and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development and video production. Beyond Spots & Dots is also recognized as a national Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

Visit beyondspotsanddots.com to learn how to increase your company’s share of voice.

Contact Information:

Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.

Andreas Beck

412-281-6215

Contact via Email

www.beyondspotsanddots.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/799952

Press Release Distributed by PR.com