Maldives Based Dhiraagu Selects Minerva for Next Generation Video Entertainment Platform

The Minerva platform brings significant improvements to the user experience, adds compelling new services and enables viewing on mobile and popular streaming media devices.

San Jose, CA, November 22, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Minerva Networks, the leading provider of service management platforms for connected entertainment, announced today that Dhiraagu, the leading and largest provider of digital services in the Maldives, will use the Minerva 10 platform to power next generation television services for in home and mobile users.

“We are proud to bring the power of Minerva’s digital TV platform to provide unprecedented user experience, the best content available and the most advanced personalisation features to our Dhiraagu TV customers. With this enhancement customers will be able search, find and enjoy their favourite content, no matter their location or device. This is yet another example of Dhiraagu’s commitment to enrich lives through digital services, as the Maldives’ first nationwide IPTV Service provider,” said Mahmoud Dasser, CMO of Dhiraagu.

Minerva’s platform enables operators to turn their video service into the best place for subscribers to find and enjoy the best content. Service providers can easily re-configure the user experience, promote premium content and track analytics data to drive higher viewer engagement and satisfaction. In addition to linear and on-demand video offerings, Dhiraagu will add new services such as personalized recommendations, Catch-up and Restart TV, network-based Personal Video Recording (nDVR), and applications for streaming to mobile devices, media players and Smart TVs.

"We are excited that Dhiraagu has selected Minerva as the partner for their next generation video platform," said Marco Bonomi, Vice President of EMEA Sales at Minerva. “With our market leading platform, we are confident Dhiraagu will be able to rapidly deploy advanced services and enjoy higher subscriber satisfaction and engagement.”

About Minerva

Minerva is the leading provider of service management solutions for the delivery of advanced pay television services. Over 300 operators worldwide have deployed Minerva’s software platforms to offer next-generation entertainment services to their subscribers. With Minerva, operators are able to quickly transform their Pay TV services to provide a unique user journey anywhere and on any device. For more information, please visit www.minervanetworks.com

About Dhiraagu

Dhiraagu is the leading telecom and digital services provider in the Maldives. With the Maldives' most reliable network, covering all inhabited islands, resorts and industrial islands, Dhiraagu offers a comprehensive range of mobile, internet, data, fixed line, IPTV service as well as enterprise and managed service solutions across the country. For the past 31 years, the company has been at the forefront of ensuring that Maldivians make the most of the digital future by providing innovative and customized digital services. More information about Dhiraagu and the products and services, please visit http://www.dhiraagu.com.mv/

Contact Information:

Minerva Networks

Matt Cuson

(408) 567-9400

Contact via Email

www.minervanetworks.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/800071

Press Release Distributed by PR.com