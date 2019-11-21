Lenovo, Intel Announce 3rd Annual University AI Innovation Challenge

Lenovo and Intel announce the 3rd annual University AI Innovation Challenge. Researchers working in a wide variety of fields have been selected by Lenovo to present their findings in the Lenovo booth at SC19 in Denver.

Denver, CO, November 21, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Lenovo and Intel are once again hosting international researchers at SC19 in Denver as part of the Lenovo/Intel AI Innovation Challenge. The goal of this event is to recognize up-and-coming university-based AI researchers and give them a chance to present their work in front of Supercomputing 19 attendees in the Lenovo booth.

Universities from around the world nominated their best and brightest researchers for inclusion in this event. Researchers from US universities include Harvard, the University of Washington, North Carolina State University, and the University of Chicago. International universities include the Technical University of Denmark, the Indian Institute of Technology, the (Indian) Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) and the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) from Russia.

Each of the winning researchers receives an all-expense paid trip to SC19 in Denver and the opportunity to present their findings from the stage of the Lenovo SC19 booth (#763).

“For the third year running, Lenovo is delighted to highlight the often-unrecognized work of AI and HPC researchers. These are the same researchers who will usher in the next wave of AI and supercomputing breakthroughs as time moves forward,” said Scott Tease, General Manager AI & HPC from Lenovo. “We encourage all show attendees to plan visits to the Lenovo SC19 booth (#763) and attend as many of these talks as they can – these presentations will show the true cutting edge of AI research.”

“At Intel, we pride ourselves on powering the research of tomorrow. The Lenovo-Intel University challenge is a great way to showcase what is being accomplished on the frontier of Artificial Intelligence at an academic level, leveraging today’s HPC technology,” said Trish Damkroger, vice president and general manager of the Extreme Computing Organization at Intel.

Topics to be covered represent the use of artificial intelligence and high-performance computing in a myriad of physical and life sciences. Presentation topics include:

· Semantic Segmentation for Dietary Assessment Using Deep Learning (Mia Siemon, Technical University of Denmark)

· Automatic Detection of Prostate Cancer using Multi-Parametric MRI (Ping-Chang Lin, University of Chicago)

· Landscape of AI/ML for Academic HPC Research (Andrew Wildman, University of Washington)

· Real-time AI-Driven Innovation in Agriculture (Dr. Ranga Raju Vatsavi, North Carolina State University)

· Man and Machine: Discovery of Gravitational Mirages in the Sky (Dr. Anupreeta More, Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics)

· Data Science AI/ML and Edge Computing at Harvard University (Raminder Singh, Harvard University)

· Understanding Fundamental Atomic Scale Processes in Device Materials Using Machine Learning (Sandip Sawarkar, Indian Institute of Techology, Bombay)

· Artificial Intelligence and High-Performance Computing Global Challenge in Skoltech (Maxim Fedorov, Skoltech)

Daily schedules of the presentations will be available in the Lenovo Booth. Videos of the presentations will be posted on Lenovo Data Center Group’s YouTube site after the SC19 conference concludes.

