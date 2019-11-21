Citrus County Auctioneer Completes NAA Education Institute's Graduate Personal Property Appraiser Designation

Ocala, FL, November 21, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Christine (Chris) Gendron Dudley of Inverness, FL has completed courses to receive the National Auctioneers Association (NAA) Education Institute’s Graduate Personal Property Appraiser (GPPA) designation.

The GPPA program is designed to educate auctioneers on the responsibilities of appraisal. Auctioneers who have the GPPA designation learn guidelines and regulations regarding the appraisal of property. The GPPA designation requires the completion of thirty-five hours of classroom instruction and an appraisal report.

Chris specializes in serving estate and private sellers by developing strategies to expeditiously sell their real estate and personal property through the auction process.

Chris also holds the Accredited Auctioneer Real Estate (AARE) designation from the NAA’s Education Institute and is currently a candidate for the Certified Auctioneers Institute (CAI) designation as a second year student.

About Tranzon Driggers

Tranzon Driggers is a member company of Tranzon, LLC. Tranzon is one of the largest real estate auction companies in the country, with 30 offices coast-to-coast. Tranzon’s accomplished auction professionals are widely recognized as leaders in the auction industry. All Tranzon companies are independently owned and operated.

About National Auctioneers Association

With more than 4,000 members from throughout the world, the National Auctioneers Association is the largest organization of its kind dedicated to promoting the auction method of marketing and competitive bidding industry. The organization was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS. For more information on the NAA and its programs, visit www.auctioneers.org.

