RE Marketing Corp Expands Internationally

Denver based RE Marketing Corp has expanded it's operations internationally.

Denver, CO, November 21, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Denver based RE Marketing Corp has expanded it's operations internationally. Areas of growth are South America, Central America, & Southeast Asia. Implementing sophisticated technology has allowed the RE Marketing Team to seamlessly interact across great distances and achieve their goals.

"In today's modern economy, globalization of industry is a no-brainer! Ultimately our goal is to serve our clients well thru out the entire world," says William Schwartz CEO and co-founder.

RE Marketing now speaks three languages and continues to allow their clients to reach a broad audience utilizing social media. From humble beginnings in a suburb of Denver, today it is safe to say that RE Marketing Corp continues to be an industry leader in Facebook marketing for Real Estate Agents.

About RE Marketing Corp:

RE Marketing Corp is considered an industry leader in Facebook Marketing for Real Estate Agents. Known for cutting edge graphic design, RE Marketing Corp allows Real Estate Agents to reach a larger market by utilizing Facebook.

