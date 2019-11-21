Just 2 Weeks to Go Until Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2019

SMi reports: Some of the world's leading airlift operators and manufacturers are set to present at Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling conference, which will convene in Lisbon, Portugal in two weeks' time.

Lisbon, Portugal, November 21, 2019 --(PR.com)-- SMi’s 20th Annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling conference is only 2 weeks away, taking place on 3-4 December 2019, in Lisbon, Portugal.

The conference will feature 120 attendees, 3 drinks receptions, 8 hours of networking and an exclusive site visit to Montijo Airbase, making it an essential diary date for all those in the industry.

Chaired by Mr Laurent Donnet, Managing Director, Avidonn Consulting, the Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling conference will provide an unparalleled platform for organisations to hear from some of the world’s leading airlift operators and manufacturers.

The conference will feature presentations from:

Military:

* Brigadier General Pedro Alexandre Entradas Salvada, Director, Engineering and Programmes Directorate, Portuguese Air Force

* Brigadier General Francesco Saverio, Deputy Commander and Head of Operations, European Air Transport Command

* Lieutenant Colonel Aurelien Agniel, Branch Chief, French Air Force

* Colonel James Sparrow, Commander, Heavy Airlift Wing

* Mr Jan Der Kinderen, MMF System Manager, Aviation Support Division, NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA)

* Lieutenant Colonel Valstad Jakob, Chief of Operations, MCCE

* Colonel Troy Pananon, Wing Commander, 100 Air Refuelling Wing, US Air Force

* Colonel James G Young, 86 Operations Group Commander, US Air Force

* Colonel Jurgen Van der Biezen, Commander MMU, Royal Netherlands Air Force

* Colonel Luca Tonello, Chief OPS and Training, Air Mobility and Special Forces Command, Italian Air Force

* Colonel Byron Newell, Commandant, AATTC, US Air National Guard

* Lieutenant Colonel Harald Struzyna, CO SALCC, Strategic Airlift Interim Solution (SALIS)

* Ms Michelle Toma, Section Chief, KC-135 International Acquisitions, AFLCMC, US Air Force

* Mr Franck Verdierre, Division Chief - Transport and Warehousing Division, NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA)

Vendors:

* Mr Fernando Fialho, KC-390 Program Strategy Manager, Embraer Defence & Security

* Mr Simon Johns, Vice President Business Development & Sales, Embraer Defence & Security

* Mr Malcolm Sandford, Senior Vice President, SkyTech

* Mr Ioannis Papachristofilou, Head of Marketing, Airbus Defence and Space

* Mr Julian Stinton, Marketing and Sales, TLD Group

* Mr Alexander Sander Schnitger, Director, Boeing Global Services - International Government Services, Boeing

Senior Representative, Leonardo

* Mr Ryan Smith, Business Unit Manager - Military Systems, US Cargo Systems

* Mr Graham Grice, Military Account Director, World Fuel Services

* Mr Matias Magnasco, Governmental Account Manager, Jetex

* Mr Guy Van den Berg, Director of Contract Services, AJW Group

Alongside the conference, there will also be a pre-conference networking reception hosted by Skytech on December 2 and a post-conference air base visit, hosted by the Portuguese Air force, on December 5.

Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference

Lisbon, Portugal

Pre-conference networking reception: 2 December

Main conference: 3-4 December

Post-conference air base visit: 5 December

Lead Sponsor: Embraer Defense & Security

Gold Sponsors: Airbus, Boeing Global Services, SkyTech

Sponsors: AJW Group, IrvinGQ Ltd, JBT®, Jetex Mission Planning, Leonardo, TLD Group, U.S. Cargo Systems, World Fuel Services

