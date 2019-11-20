XtraLight Adds High Tech Human Centric Lighting to LED Collection

XtraLight Manufacturing launches a Tunable White product family that give users flexibility to control color light outputs which could affect mood, sleep, and productivity.

Houston, TX, November 20, 2019 --(PR.com)-- XtraLight Manufacturing LLC today announced the addition of Tunable White, a new product collection that provides an advanced level of control in light color outputs. Tunable White allows users to customize the color temperature of lighting which affects alertness and productivity at work and school. The introduction of this high-tech product collection validates XtraLight’s commitment to innovative customization in LED lighting trends. Tunable White Lighting is perfect for schools and hospitals where alertness and tranquility are essential and lighting influences output and performance.

“Tunable White allows XtraLight to include a complete range of white visible light in one fixture,” says Larry Fox, Engineering Department Head at XtraLight Manufacturing. “Including this option in a light fixture reduces the need for a customer to carry multiple SKUs.”

Features and benefits of Tunable White include:

Customization and control of light color outputs

Reduces need for multiple SKUs

Light color influences mood and productivity

The Tunable White product collection will be available starting November 19, 2019. For more information about this product, visit https://info.xtralight.com/tunable-white-lan

About XtraLight

XtraLight Manufacturing is the only single source of both custom designed lighting fixtures and integrated installation services. Always striving to provide the most efficient lighting to our customers, we focus our efforts on LED where we continually invest in the latest technology and are committed to providing the best fixtures on the market. XtraLight, the industry’s most responsive fixture manufacturer, creates custom tailored energy-efficient lighting solutions to suit all commercial and industrial applications. Since 1986, the Houston-based company has designed, developed, and manufactured superior lighting fixtures. XtraLight has proudly stood for lighting expertise, innovation, and genuine customer satisfaction for over 34 years. For more information on all of XtraLight’s products, please visit www.XtraLight.com or email info@xtralight.com.

