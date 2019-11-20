SmartBuyGlasses to Launch a Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale Event
Staying one step ahead as always, SmartBuyGlasses is bringing customers the best service at the best price possible.
London, United Kingdom, November 20, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Leading the way with its customers in mind, SmartBuyGlasses UK has just unveiled its deals lineup for the Black Friday 2019. The list includes several all-time favourites as well as huge discounts on up-and-coming eyewear brands, giving them the chance to save big when purchasing designer eyewear.
The promotion is available on all eyewear site-wide, all shapes, sizes and materials, giving customers a huge collection to choose from.
Deals valid from Black Friday through Cyber Monday:
Up to 70% off on selected designer eyewear
Save 12% off site-wide on all eyewear products (contact lenses not included) with the code: BF12OFFC
Get 40% off on your prescription lenses with the code: BF40OFFC
The following Cyber Week these offers will be valid:
50% off on Blue Block Lenses, Polarized Lenses and Mirrored Lenses with the following codes: BLUEBLOCK50C, POLARIZED50C and MIRRORED50C
20% off on prescription lenses from Arise HD Summit with the code: ARISEHD20C
20% off on progressive lenses with the code: PROGRESSIVE20C
10% off on all ski goggles with the code: SKIGOGGLES10C
For more information, customers can head to Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals
All orders come with additional:
Free shipping
Free returns for 100 days
No minimum order value
Exclusive 24-month warranty
The promotions will start on November 29, 2019 and end on December 6, 2019.
About SmartBuyGlasses: SmartBuyGlasses, part of the SmartBuyGlasses Optical Group, is one of the world’s largest online eyewear retailers. With over 10 years of expertise, and operations in over 40 countries, they offer a catalogue of 80,000+ products from over 180 brands of eyeglasses, sunglasses and contact lenses.
Contact Information:
SmartBuyGlasses
Linh Phung
+44 800 011 9588
Contact via Email
smartbuyglasses.co.uk
Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/799838
Press Release Distributed by PR.com