BOLDplanning Inc. Announces Naming of Rick Wimberly as Chief Executive Officer; Fulton Wold as Chairman of the Board

Nashville, TN, November 20, 2019 --(PR.com)-- BOLDplanning Inc., the nation’s frontrunner in preparedness planning consulting and software, announced today the naming of Rick Wimberly as Chief Executive Officer and Fulton Wold as Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Wold, an original company co-founder and majority shareholder, will head an expanding Board of Directors focused on corporate oversight and guidance, while continuing to serve as a subject matter expert. Mr. Wimberly will oversee strategic direction and company operations.

Mr. Wimberly has served as the company’s Chief Operating Officer since July of 2017. He has over 27 years of senior management experience in the public safety and emergency management sectors at the local, state and federal levels. He is co-author of the book, “Seven Myths of Selling to Government.”

For more than a decade, Mr. Wimberly has served as a leading authority on alert and warning technology as President of Galain Solutions LLC., a consultancy focused on emergency notification and government stakeholder engagement. His experience includes significant work with the FEMA Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) program.

Additionally, Mr. Wimberly has served for eight years as a Board Member for the Williamson County Board of Education (Tennessee), a nationally recognized school system serving over 42,000 students. He has also served for more than 20 years as the Tennessee Chairman of the Board for Destination Imagination, an international, creative problem-solving organization for students. He is a Trustee for the Education Foundation for Williamson County and just completed a term as an at-large member of the Board of the Tennessee School Boards Association.

“Since joining BOLDplanning as COO, Rick has made a profound and significantly positive impact on our company,” said Fulton Wold, incoming Chairman of the Board. “He has recruited substantial talent to our team, created efficiencies in our operations and overseen impressive growth. The shareholders are excited to place our confidence in Rick as CEO to help take us to the next level.”

“It is an honor and a privilege to be given the opportunity to lead such a well-respected organization as BOLDplanning,” said Rick Wimberly. “Fulton and team have built this company from a small, localized consultancy, to a national preparedness planning powerhouse for consulting services, technology and training. We have helped support more than 10,000 preparedness plans. I am excited to build on this strong legacy of success, and believe we have only scratched the surface of the company’s full potential.”

About BOLDplanning Inc.

www.boldplanning.com

BOLDplanning Inc

4515 Harding Pike #325

Nashville, Tennessee 37205

615.469.5558

info@BOLDplanning.com

Media Inquiries: Lorin Bristow (lorin@boldplanning.com)

BOLDplanning is the market frontrunner for online software for Emergency Operations Planning (EOP), Continuity of Operations Planning (COOP), Business Continuity Planning (BCP) and Hazard Mitigation Planning (HMP). Its comprehensive online system walks planners through each step of the continuity and emergency planning process, becoming the central resource for an organization’s plan development, training and ongoing maintenance.

Its consulting team is unrivaled in its knowledge, experience and planning certifications. The company can further facilitate exercises designed, conducted and evaluated using the Homeland Security Exercise and Evaluation Program (HSEEP) methodology.

The BOLDplanning approach provides an unparalleled platform for both the public and private sector, making the critical process of contingency planning easy and efficient. Currently, BOLDplanning is the solution of choice for more than 10,000 organizational plans.

