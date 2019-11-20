IoT Marketing Partners with Maxwell Pierce Group, LLC for Midwest PSWN Development

IoT Marketing and Maxwell Pierce Group, LLC have finalized an agreement to facilitate the development of smart cities in the IoT arena of the wireless industry. This partnership aims to pave the way for the implementation of a Private Secure Wireless Network (PSWN), a key innovation for the future of high-value secure data transmission.

Austin, TX, November 20, 2019 --(PR.com)-- IoT Marketing is pleased to announce that they have finalized an agreement with Maxwell Pierce Group, LLC to facilitate the development of smart cities in the IoT arena of the wireless industry. This partnership aims to pave the way for the implementation of a Private Secure Wireless Network (PSWN), a key innovation for the future of high-value secure data transmission.

“The first system being developed by the collaborative effort will be the Chicagoland, Illinois metropolitan area,” announced David Bridges, president of Maxwell Pierce Group.

With over 20 years in engineering, semiconductor, and robotics - as well as senior level marketing and PR experience working with Fortune 500 brands - IoT end user clients benefit from IoT Marketing’s strategic approach, which is based upon a solid foundation of technological knowledge.

“We are constantly immersed in market research on IoT trends in specific industrial sectors, applying that knowledge to focus on our marketing efforts and refine product development to enhance the value of our products and services in the marketplace,” said Mr. Beekman. “Developing expertise in IoT, data analytics, and marketing metrics empowers us to continuously improve and refine results.”

This synergy will leverage the complementary relationships, capabilities, and impact of both organizations. The team at Maxwell Pierce Group, LLC brings experience in major metropolitan digital property fulfillment, as well as core operational competencies, including FCC licenses acquisition in the “beachfront property” band of the VHF spectrum.

Upon initialization of the PSWN network for Chicagoland, Maxwell Pierce Group, LLC and IoT Marketing will develop the same for Kansas City as part of their Midwest Smart Cities Solutions offering.

