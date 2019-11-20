A&L Motor Sales Becomes the Only Local Dealer-Owned Certified Collision Center for BMW, Land Rover and Jaguar

Local dealership offers new exclusive state-of-the-art car equipment and servicing for luxury brand owners.

Monroeville, PA, November 20, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Following the recent announcement of an 8.5-acre, $15 million renovation, A&L Motor Sales now offers the Pittsburgh area the only dealer-owned certified collision center for the BMW, Land Rover and Jaguar luxury brands. A&L Motor Sales’ certified collision center and service center are now complete and open to the public.

The new collision center features a dual paint booth, a prep station specifically dedicated to bumpers and scratches, and an aluminum and carbon fiber room. Customers can receive complete collision repair, paintless dent repair, automotive paint service, glass replacement and more. Additionally, the new service center boasts lifts, a tire carousel, 20 vehicle bays, high-speed garage doors and a six-lane service drive with four lanes dedicated to BMW and two to serve Land Rover and Jaguar.

“The current ongoing renovation is the largest in our company’s 71-year history,” said Brian Lamfrom, Owner at A&L Motor Sales. “We want to make sure we’re making car servicing and maintenance as easy as possible for our customers and employees. This new collision center helps us create a luxury servicing experience to match our customers’ vehicles. Our customers can now have all of their needs met, from car purchasing to repairs, in one place with quicker turnaround times. The additional space and air conditioning also help our employees’ morale and overall productivity.”

From car repair estimates to full collision repair, A&L Motor Sales’ factory-trained service technicians are equipped with the knowledge and aptitude to tackle any request. A&L’s talented technicians are experts in the BMW, Land Rover and Jaguar brands and repair customers’ vehicles using only genuine parts and accessories. A&L follows all OEM repair procedures and works with all major insurance companies. For BMW owners, car repair specialists can pair customers with one of A&L’s loaner vehicles to help reduce any inconvenience while their BMW is in A&L’s shop.

“We’re proud to serve the Pittsburgh area with utmost professionalism and a customer-first mentality,” said Lamfrom.

About A&L Motor Sales

Founded in 1948, A&L Motor Sales is a family owned and operated luxury automotive dealership of BMW, Land Rover and Jaguar. Located in Monroeville, PA and serving the Greater Pittsburgh Area, A&L Motor Sales offers an unmatched car buying and servicing experience, functioning as a one-stop shop for the life-cycle of customers' vehicles. The dealership boasts two showrooms, a service center, a detail center and the only on-site dealer-owned certified collision centers for BMW, Land Rover and Jaguar in the Pittsburgh area. To learn more about A&L Motor Sales, visit their website and follow them on Facebook.

