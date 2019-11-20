Ocala Auction Professional Earns Accredited Auctioneer Real Estate Designation

Brandon Seelig, an Ocala auction professional and Licensed Real Estate Sales Associate recently received his designation as an Accredited Auctioneer Real Estate (AARE) from the National Auctioneers Association's Education Institute.

Ocala, FL, November 20, 2019 --(PR.com)-- With over $58.6 billion sold in real estate at auction annually, more and more consumers are turning to Auctioneers to sell their most valued asset, their real estate. Real estate is the fastest growing segment of the quarter trillion dollar auction industry and Auctioneers are expanding their education and business operations to provide consumers with effective and efficient sales solutions.

Brandon Seelig, an Ocala auction professional and Licensed Real Estate Sales Associate recently received his designation as an Accredited Auctioneer Real Estate (AARE) from the National Auctioneers Association’s Education Institute. The AARE program provided Brandon with the expert training necessary to effectively market residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial real estate. The program also provided Brandon with training in evaluating property, preparing important financial documents, and preparing the property for auction. Less than 360 individuals hold the AARE distinction in the United States.

Brandon is an Auction Advisor with Tranzon Driggers and resides in Ocala, FL. Brandon specializes in the disposition of commercial, residential and vacant land properties.

About Tranzon Driggers

Tranzon Driggers is a member company of Tranzon, LLC. Tranzon is one of the largest real estate auction companies in the country, with 30 offices coast-to-coast. Tranzon’s accomplished auction professionals are widely recognized as leaders in the auction industry. All Tranzon companies are independently owned and operated.

Contact Information:

Tranzon Driggers

David Bradshaw

877-374-4437

www.tranzon.com

