Populum Launches CBD-Infused Face Oil to Help Revitalize and Rejuvenate Skin

Tempe, AZ, November 20, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Paying attention to skin care trends over the past few years, face oils are growing in popularity, and for good reason. Face oils can provide benefits like locking in moisture, fighting acne, and providing antioxidants for skin, among other things.

CBD can be incredibly beneficial when used on skin, too, which is why Populum is excited to launch its newest product that combines moisturizing oils with hemp CBD: Lavender + CBD Face Oil - 250mg. It’s uniquely formulated to do all the things expected from any other face oil, as well as provide all the benefits from hemp CBD. And it has a calming floral scent that helps the user feel relaxed and at ease.

What it’s made of: As with all of Populum’s products, the Lavender + CBD Face Oil is made only with the ingredients skin needs, and contains 250mg of CBD. Populum uses full-spectrum hemp extract in all of its products because Populum believes in its effectiveness, and are proponents of using every part of the hemp plant, rather than isolating a single chemical compound.

Full-spectrum hemp extract is one of just four ingredients in the Populum Lavender + CBD Face Oil:

Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract: In addition to cannabidiol (CBD), there are many other cannabinoids and terpenes that are naturally occurring in hemp plants which support skin health.

Lavender Oil: Antioxidant-rich lavender helps with fine lines and aging and provides a calming floral scent that helps you to feel at ease.

Hempseed Oil: Considered a diverse and balanced oil, hempseed oil provides essential fatty acids, vitamins, and various minerals.

Grapeseed Oil: An excellent source of omega-6 fatty acids that battles free radicals to help improve skin. Grapeseed oil is also known to penetrate skin quickly and doesn't leave skin feeling oily.

It is important to understand what is being put into body, and Populum thinks it’s just as important to know what is being put on a body and skin. That’s why Populum provides third-party lab results that certifies ingredients and shows proof of no pesticides, solvents, or microbials.

Lavender Antioxidants: Lavender has antioxidant properties which can help protect against free radicals. Use the Populum Lavender + CBD Face Oil to reduce fine lines and aging. Populum’s Lavender + CBD Face Oil provides wellness inside and out.

Soothing Scent: Populum’s face oil has a calming floral scent that helps its user to feel relaxed and at ease. It’s the perfect way to end a busy day and help relax before falling asleep.

Premium Product without the Premium Price Tag: Populum’s mission is to destigmatize hemp, which has been unfairly denounced for decades, and make the astonishing benefits of pure, high-quality hemp accessible, affordable, and truthful to everyone. That’s why Populum has priced the new product as affordably as possible. Many premium face oils cost $100+. Populum’s Premium Lavender + CBD Face Oil is $79 and with a subscription, $63.20.

How to Use At Night: Formulated with full-spectrum hemp oil and lavender, Populum’s face oil is uniquely developed for an evening routine. Its lavender scent calms and relaxes while simultaneously reducing signs of aging, leaving skin with a subtle morning glow.

Use before bed: Populum recommends applying the oil as the last step in a skin care routine after cleansing and moisturizing. Simply massage four to five drops of oil on face and neck, and enjoy the benefits. The lavender scent in the Populum CBD Face Oil works well with an evening skincare routine.

Stay consistent: As with all Populum products, CBD works differently for everyone. Populum recommends using routinely every day for thirty days for best results.

Check-in: Take note of how skin adapts to hemp CBD and adjust usage based on desired effect. And, of course, if a user is not satisfied after thirty days, they can return it to Populum to receive a full refund.

Contact Information:

Pistol PR

Kate Williams

917-767-4297

Contact via Email

www.pistolpr.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/799735

Press Release Distributed by PR.com